Iran ready to create customs "Green Corridor" with Russia

Jalali released the news through a video-conference with Russian officials at Federal Customs Service including Vladimir Vladimirovich Ivin, Deputy Head of the Customs.



To have multilateral cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union in the framework of Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to create the customs "Green Corridor" in coronavirus and post-coronavirus periods is among the main agenda of development of economic relations, the ambassador said.



During the talks, the two sides exchanged views about fostering Customs cooperation and solving some problems for the Iranian lorry drivers.



The two sides stressed the need to have constant contact.



Russia suggested considering President Putin’s initiative to create "green corridors" for delivery of essential goods that would be unimpeded by sanctions and trade wars, news agency "TASS" quoted Russia’s Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) envoy Alexander Lukashevich as saying in late April.



Putin talked of the initiative at the emergency summit of G20 group last March.

1483**1416



Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish