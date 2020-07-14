Zarif: Foreign Ministry to form joint industry commission with Majlis

Speaking to reporters in Tuesday, Zarif said good and expert talks have been held in line with economic diplomacy of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The most important subject discussed during the meeting was the formation of working commission at economic department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for encouraging exports, Zarif added.

Formation of the commission will help us remove legal obstacles, he noted.

Commenting on Iran-China 25-year draft document, Zarif said that China earlier presented its own draft to us and will negotiate on finalizing the draft to reach an agreement.

He noted that during his videoconference with Chinese counterpart 10 days ago, he expressed Iran’s readiness for holding talks and finalizing the draft document.

When the text of document is finalized, it will approved legally and decision should be made based on its context and the level of commitments.

Elaborating on the measures taken by Iranian Foreign Ministry for pursuing US terrorist action against Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Zarif said that immediately after the assassination of the Iranian commander Iranian Foreign Ministry held a meeting to taking legal, political and media actions and for indicating the terrorist and criminal nature of the US regime.

All Iranian mission in Geneva, Europe and New York were responsible for following up the issue with convening international tribunal.

