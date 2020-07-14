Iran President congratulates France's Bastille Day

Through his congratulation message, President Rouhani expressed hope that Tehran-Paris relations will grow under the shadow of mutual understanding and cooperation.

President Rouhani called for making use of the existing political and economic capacities to deepen friendship between the to nations.

He also wished prosperity and success for the French nation and government.

France annually celebrates its national day known as “Fête nationale” and Bastille Day in English in commemoration of 1789 revolution.

1483**1416

