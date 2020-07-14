Austria says is responsible to save Iran nuclear deal

As the negotiations took place in Vienna, Austria takes a distinct responsibility to actively engage in preserving the JCPOA and stands, without any “ifs” and “buts” united with the other EU member states to save the nuclear deal, the statement said.

In this context, as well as in support of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell’s mandate for negotiations, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg visited Washington and Tehran earlier this year to facilitate dialogue between the two sides, it added.

“Austria regrets any unilateral steps, which undermine the preservation of the deal. We hope all sides will agree and find their way back to full implementation, in order to create conditions to facilitate economic dividends from the JCPOA for Iran.”

