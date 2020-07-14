Iran Ambassador: No agreement can survive by one party commitment

If Iran's partners in the 2015 nuclear deal cannot be loyal to their commitments, Iran cannot remain one party loyal to it, Qasemi said through a Twitter post on the fifth anniversary of signing the landmark deal on July 14.



Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany- reached a nuclear agreement, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on July 14, 2015, after 13 years of intensive diplomatic talks. The US is no longer the participant in the deal as it withdrew unilaterally from the agreement on May 8, 2018.



The ambassador wrote that the United States has never been and is not trustworthy for implementation of agreements.



Since the beginning of implementation of the JCPOA, the US was not responsible for being faithful to its commitments, the ambassador noted adding that the United States started creating obstacles when Iran honored its commitments in good faith.



The US President Donald Trump left the deal unilaterally while his move was against the International Law, Qasemi said.



Censuring the US for its move, the ambassador noted that it encouraged other sides of the deal to leave the JCPOA, then imposed the highest level of sanctions against Iran in gross violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.



Resolution 2231 (2015) urges full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the timetable set by the Deal and sets forth the next steps for the eventual removal of Security Council sanctions on Iran.



Although its move was against international regulations, the US threatened other parties to the JCPOA and members of the international community to follow its extraterritorial law, Qasemi noted.



Meanwhile, the Europeans criticized the US and encouraged Iran to continue its presence in the JCPOA and proposed a financial mechanism for trade exchange, the ambassador wrote.



He further described the JCPOA as a turning point in the international agreements, while as he said there is no hope that the greedy US will come back to this multilateral deal.



At the end of his remarks, Qasemi called on all members of the July 2015 nuclear deal and other world countries to be vigilant against the US dangerous measures.

1483**1416



Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish