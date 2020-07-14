Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 14

** IRAN DAILY

- President: Unity, cooperation of Govt. branches a must for resolving economic problems

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran has stressed that cooperation, unity and amity among three branches of the government is crucial for resolving tough economic problems and improving people’s living condition.

- Iran says open to long-term roadmaps with friendly countries

Iran said Monday it is ready for setting out roadmaps similar to the one that is in the works with China, with other friendly countries, saying attacks targeting the pending arrangement with Beijing are definitely being orchestrated from abroad.

- Iranian goalie leaves for Belgium to attend Antwerp’s training sessions

The goalkeeper of Iran’s national football team has left Tehran for Brussels, Belgium, on July 13 to join training sessions of the country’s oldest club, ‘Antwerp’.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Yemen hits Saudi oil plant, warplanes, patriot systems

Yemeni forces hit a large oil facility in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Jizan in drone and missile attacks overnight, a military spokesman said on Monday.

- Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah vows to drive U.S. troops out

A security official for Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah has reiterated the resistance group’s readiness to end the U.S. military presence in Iraq.

- Hamilton calls for better anti-racism focus, unity in F1

Lewis Hamilton has called on Formula One and his fellow drivers to stay focused on the sport’s anti-racism stance and present a less chaotic image before next Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Lift-up” to chronicle life story of Iran’s history-making woman weightlifter

Iranian filmmaker Reza Surani is making the documentary “Lift-up” about the life story of Pupak Basami, who is the first woman from post-revolution Iran to compete in an international weightlifting tournament.

- Iranian para athletes join ‘I Wear a Mask’ campaign

Iranian para athletes have joined “I Wear A Mask’ campaign.

- Enemies miserable over Iran-China partnership: Tehran

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has announced that Iran’s relations with China are entering a new stage, which has made the enemies miserable that their plots have failed.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran: 203 deaths take virus toll beyond 13,000

Fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 13,000 on Monday, as Iran’s daily death rate increased steadily over the past three days.

- Iran's CB puts exporters on notice

Apackage was announced Monday by the CBI outlining procedures for repatriating export earnings in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2021 and also earnings of the past two years.

- Agrifood products account for 20% of Iran's non-oil exports

Agricultural and food products accounted for more than 20% of Iran's total non-oil exports during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 20-May 20).

