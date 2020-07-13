Boosting ties with neighbors one of basic principles of Iran's foreign policy, official says

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev late on Monday when he added that preserving the territorial integrity of countries, including Azerbaijan Republic, has been and will be regional strategy of Iran.

Expressing regret over the death of several soldiers in the conflict on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressing sympathy with the government and people of that country, Vaezi said, "Iran has always insisted on resolving issues and disputes through political solutions and negotiations, and we hope that the problem will be resolved without resorting to force."

Mustafaev, for his part, appreciated the sympathy of the Iranian government and people in the incident, saying that Iran's position on maintaining the territorial integrity of countries, including Azerbaijan, has always been respectable.

Praising Iran's commitment to the development of relations and all-out cooperation between them, he stressed the need for more efforts by the officials of the two countries in this regard.

