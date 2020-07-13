Russian official urges Europe to take action for saving JCPOA

Speaking to IRNA, Korotchenko said five years after signing Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Germany, France and the UK have not fulfilled their commitments.

As far as "I am concerned, the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) which was launched aiming to facilitate financial interactions with Iran has not become operational", he added.

Despite the fact that Russia and China showed that they are determined to preserve JCPOA, but due to the passive stances of E3, imbalance in JCPOA which was resulted by the US withdrawal was escalated.

Instead of maintaining more cooperation with Iran to solve issues related to JCPOA, E3 followed Washington’s destructive policies, Korotchenko reiterated.

Criticizing E3’s approach, Russian official said imbalanced condition of JCPOA will not continue for a long time.

The US cannot expect that a resolution be ratified in the UNSC to extend arms embargo on Iran since Russia and China will veto it.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Korotchenko slammed recent resolution of IAEA Board of Governors on inspecting Iranian nuclear sites, saying instead of establishing cooperation with Iran, European troika criticized Iran’s approach in having cooperation with the IAEA.

This is while, more than any other country, Iran enjoys cooperation with the IAEA.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran's arms embargo based on Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia and China as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made it clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear's deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

