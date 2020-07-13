Iran's stance on Karabakh remains unchanged, FM spokesman says

Asked if Iran's stance on Karabakh has changed, he said, "Our stance regarding [settlement of] dispute between between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh region has not changed at all."

Stressing the need for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries and use the peaceful means to settle disputes, Mousavi added, "We believe these two neighboring countries should resolve their disputes peacefully and the Islamic Republic of Iran has always announced its readiness to help resolve the issue."

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started in 1988 and led to armed clashes after the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s. In spite of a ceasefire signed in 1994, tensions continued in the region. The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan; however, it is governed by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

