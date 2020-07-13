Austrian envoy lauds Tehran-Vienna cooperation

Stefan Scholz made the remarks Monday addressing the ceremony for signing international MoU between Tehran Municipality and Austrian diplomatic mission on social and cultural issues.

He said that over 700 years from Iran-Austria written interaction, 160 years from diplomatic ties at its highest level, and 60 years from establishing a cultural department in the Austrian embassy have passed.

He said that the mayor of Vienna was among the first Western officials who visited Iran after signing the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

During his visit, both sides signed MoU on cultural cooperation, he noted.

He also referred to a recent phone conversation between the mayors of Tehran and Vienna and said that they underlined developing cooperation in cultural, sports, music, and scientific fields.

As a result of this cooperation, two rescue teams from Iranian Red Crescent were deployed to Austria, he said adding that Iran-Austria cooperation in this field indicates the depth of confidence between two sides.

He pointed to Iran-Austria's joint project on waste, saying based on the agreement Austria should write the plan for Iran’s wastes.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Austrian diplomat referred to the continuation of coronavirus in the world, saying intelligent strategies like using open spaces for implementing civil projects by observing social distancing.

Holding concerts or screening movies in open spaces are among these programs.

Stressing Iran’s progress in producing antibodies for fighting coronavirus, Scholz said Austria is interested in having the results of these studies.

He said that Iran is a pioneer in biotechnology and nanotechnology fields in the world and Austria is ready to cooperate with Iran.

Meanwhile, Cultural Deputy of the Austrian Embassy in Tehran Alexander Rieger said thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, European film week will be held online.

He added that holding the Iranian-European peace concert will be postponed to next year.

Vice mayor of Tehran for social and cultural affairs Mohammad Reza Javadi Yeganeh, for his part, said sports, ecotourism, and mountain are among areas for which both sides can have cooperation.

He expressed hope for developing cooperation between Tehran and Vienna municipalities in cultural, art, social, and sports fields.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish