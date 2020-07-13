Iran’s top diplomat signs 'Memorial Book' of Ivory Coast’s late PM

Last week, the prime minister fell ill during a cabinet session and was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.
7129**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, July 13, IRNA – Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for African Affairs Mehdi Agha-Jafari on Monday attended Ivory Coast’s Embassy in Tehran to sign the memorial book of Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the late prime minister of the African country.
Last week, the prime minister fell ill during a cabinet session and was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.
7129**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment