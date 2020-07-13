Iranian photographer grabs bronze medal in Polish festival

The event was held in three categories and those artists whose works were sent to the festival through focus club will receive a permit from Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP)

Babapour had earlier ranked first in Roshd festival, stood on the second position in screenwriting in Gilan, received an award from Macedonia, Poland, and Turkey.

FIAP is an international organization of national associations of photography. More than 85 national associations are members, comprising nearly one million individual photographers. FIAP was founded by M. Van de Wijer of Belgium in 1946.

