Official: COVID-19 kills 203 more in Iran

Sadat Lari said that, with the 203 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 13,032.

Some 2,349 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,581 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 259,652 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 222,539 of whom have recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,375 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,997,967 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9376**2050

