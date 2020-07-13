Russian envoy terms US arms embargo against Iran as questionable

“The #US attempts to make arms #embargo against #Iran indefinite and comprehensive look extremely questionable in the light of US enormous arms supplies to the region,” Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account.

“Whose policy in fact does lead to destabilisation of the situation in the Middle East?” he asked.

Earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said in the UN Security Council meeting that the United States is responsible for the crisis created on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and that the resolution to extend Iran's arms embargo is fictitious.

He said that the US pays no attention to the other countries' ideas and imposes unilateral sanctions, so Moscow is worried about the developments regarding Iran and the US’ approach towards Tehran.

Nebenzya added that the US measures take away any motivation from Iran to do its JCPOA commitments; nevertheless, Iran has been loyal to its commitments, while the US threatens another country, which is against the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China opposes the US act to extend arms embargo on Iran.

"All provisions of Resolution 2231, including the content related to lifting the arms embargo against Iran, should be faithfully implemented," he noted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran's arms embargo based on Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia and China as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made it clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish