Iran’s Beiranvand among ACL2018 Best Goalkeepers

AFC mentioned the names of Alireza Beiranvand from Persepolis with 14 appearances, 12 goals conceded.

It also brought in its list the names of Kwoun Sun-tae from Kashima Antlers, Shin Hwa-yong from Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Zhang Lu from Tianjin and Song Beom-keun from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Alireza Beiranvand is an Iranian footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Persepolis in the Persian Gulf Pro League. Beiranvand represented the Iran national football team at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Asian Champions League earlier selected Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as the best penalty keeper in Asia.

Beiranvand has taken sensitive penalties like that of Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup and Omani player in Iran-Oman match and Iranian player Ali Karimi’s penalty in Tehran derby.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish