Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 13

** IRAN DAILY

- Ayatollah Khamenei urges unity against enemy front

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday urged unity among Iranian officials in the face of “the emery’s broad front.”

- Iran rejects disinformation about potential China deal

A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official slammed a “disinformation” campaign that seeks to stoke fears about the impacts of a potential agreement between Iran and China.

- Iran: Misaligned radar led to Ukrainian jet downing

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said that the misalignment of an air defense unit's radar system was the key "human error" that led to the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran strong enough to overcome problems

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday called the resurgence of the novel coronavirus in Iran "truly sorrowful” and urged all citizens to help stem the outbreak.

- Zionist regime does not have ability to survive: Hezbollah

A high-ranking official with the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for "peace” between the Zionist regime and Palestinians, dubbed "the deal of the century,” stating that the initiative obliges the Palestinians to bequeath their own land.

- Iran’s Beiranvand a candidate for ACL2018 team

The Asian Football Confederation is going to determine the top 11 players of the 2018 AFC Champions League and Iran and Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is among the candidates.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Ayatollah Khamenei: All problems can be solved

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that all economic problems can be solved while suggesting that it is inadvisable that MPs insult executive officials.

- Tehran Intl. Book Fair 2020 canceled over escalation in COVID-19 cases

Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi announced on Sunday that the Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) has been canceled for 2020.

- 'Persepolis are not champions yet' - Yahya Golmohammadi

Persepolis football team coach Yahya Golmohammadi has warned his team there is still a lot of work left to be done in their bid to win the Iran Professional League title.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Up to 47% power tariff discount offered to authorized cryptominers

In a bid to support authorized cryptocurrency mining, Iran Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (Tavanir) said it will cut up to 47% of electricity tariff for miners during the peak consumption periods.

- Gov’t rejigs divestiture scheme

The government is revisiting its large-scale divestment schemes that were initially to be implemented via exchange-traded funds.

- Iran airport traffic halves

Iran Airports Company registered a total of 44,918 takeoffs and landings during the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 20) to register a 51% decline compared with the similar period of last year.

