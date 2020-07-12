Envoy: Process of establishing justice in world becomes reversed

In his message, Jalali said respecting international regulations as the basis for global interactions has always been focused by the international community.

Founders of the UN used to have concerns with regard to standing up against the violation of law by the member-states, but now they are concerned about founders’ violation.

The US' measures to withdraw from international agreements like Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and recently WHO and Washington’s attempts to make the international community breach regulations and to follow unilateral and cruel sanctions against Iran will bring about instability and will escalate tensions.

Iran has been complying with its JCPOA commitments, but it has recently observed ratification of anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

The logical stance taken by Russia and China indicates that they fully understand the current sensitive condition.

It is Iran's utmost right to take advantage of the JCPOA's economic interests. Iran not only did not enjoy the JCPOA's advantages, but it has also even faced the US' illegal attempts.

Now we are observing US’ attempts to extend arms embargo on Iran which was supposed to end based on UNSCR 2231.

