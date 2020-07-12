Spanish diplomat bids farewell to Zarif

López Busquets met with Foreign Minister Zarif on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, speaking to IRNA, Eduardo López Busquets said that the key achievement of the Iranian foreign policy over the past 4 years has been the negotiation and signature of the nuclear deal, aka the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with six major world powers.

“From the regional and multilateral perspectives, Madrid and Tehran share common concerns, especially in the fight against terrorism. Iran is a major actor in a strategic region for Spain,” he added.

He also expressed readiness to share experiences with Iran in the field of tourism.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish