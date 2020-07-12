President says Govt supports creditable exporters

The Government supports the exporters loyal to the country's trade policies, President Rouhani said at the government's economic session this morning.

The Iranian government also supports the companies which make efforts to meet society's fundamental needs and are in the front line of the fight against the sanctions, the president said.

At his remarks, the president pointed to forex fluctuations resulted from sanctions and coronavirus pandemic and stated that Central Bank of Ira (CBI) with the cooperation of the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade follow policies on controlling the forex market at the highest level of transparency.

In today's session, Governor of CBI Abdolnasser Hemmati was, too, present to present a report on forex situation and some other economic issues.

In June, President Rouhani had said that CBI is capable of getting fluctuations in the forex market under control.

Fluctuations in the forex market go back to two or three months ago [after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in Iran in February], the president noted.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic created obstacles to holding many world events, meetings, etc. It also led to the closure of border crossings as a pre-emptive measure to counter the deadly virus which has killed near 568,000 up to now.

All those conditions created after the coronavirus pandemic has made serious losses on the world economy.

At his remarks, the president pointed to forex fluctuations resulted from sanctions and coronavirus pandemic and stated that Central Bank of Ira (CBI) with the cooperation of the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade follow policies on controlling the forex market at the highest level of transparency.

In today's session, Governor of CBI Abdolnasser Hemmati presented a report on the forex situation and some other economic issues.

In June, President Rouhani had said that the CBI is capable of getting fluctuations in the forex market under control.

Fluctuations in the forex market go back to two or three months ago (after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in Iran in February), the president noted.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic created obstacles to holding many world events, meetings, etc. It also led to the closure of border crossings as a pre-emptive measure to counter the deadly virus which has killed near 568,000 up to now.

All those conditions created after the coronavirus pandemic has made serious losses on the world economy.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish