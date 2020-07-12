Iranian animation grabs special award from Portuguese festival

Iranian 8-minute animation earlier received the Golden Dove Award at Leipzig festival in Germany.

It had also been screened at Kuandu International Animation Festival in Taiwan.

Lisbon Animation Festival is an event where animated films meet other media and arts, aiming to present, disseminate, experiment and discuss ideas, crossing over new artistic approaches and forms, on which animated film is the narrative and aesthetic expression.

The Festival’s main goal is to present and promote the best animated films made all over the World.

