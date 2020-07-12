Jul 12, 2020, 12:32 PM
Iranian animation grabs special award from Portuguese festival

Tehran, July 12, IRNA - Iran's short animation ‘Am I a Wolf’ directed by Amir-Houshang Moein received its 13th international award from Monstra International Film Festival, Portugal.

Iranian 8-minute animation earlier received the Golden Dove Award at Leipzig festival in Germany.

It had also been screened at Kuandu International Animation Festival in Taiwan.

Lisbon Animation Festival is an event where animated films meet other media and arts, aiming to present, disseminate, experiment and discuss ideas, crossing over new artistic approaches and forms, on which animated film is the narrative and aesthetic expression.

The Festival’s main goal is to present and promote the best animated films made all over the World.

