Commander: Iran’s Army Aviation Service missiles range to reach 100 km

Ghorbani said that Iranian Army Aviation has so far reached good achievements with regard to ‘Fire and Forget’, precision-guided and 8.5km missiles.

He added that Army Aviation Service has made 435 parts with 600,000 series for self-sufficiency.

He noted that the unit is supporting army, IRGC and border regiment.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to Army Aviation Service rescue operations during deadly earthquake of Kermanshah and fire in Zagros.

He added that Iran’s Army Aviation Service has conducted the biggest night military exercise which was unique in the Middle East.

