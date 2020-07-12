Vaezi: Enemies misportray 25-year accord with China to use as pressure leverage

Using the 25-year landmark accord with China, the US officials want to divide the people and government as they have been unsuccessful in their economic and psychological warfare against Iran, Vaezi said at a TV program on Sunday evening.

Elaborating on Iran-China plan for comprehensive cooperation for 25 years, Vaezi said it has not been finalized yet.

He noted that Tehran-Beijing relations have been growing over the past decade as trade between the two countries stood at 50 billion dollars a year.

Five years ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with his Chinese counterpart and the two stressed the need to develop economic cooperation, Vaezi said, adding that the two countries are keen on longstanding cooperation to achieve growth in relations from the strategic point of view.

Vaezi said that presidents of the two countries, foreign ministers of both nations as well as parliament speakers have already held talks on the 25-year plan for Iran-China comprehensive cooperation.

He added that the draft of the comprehensive cooperation plan was sent to China last year to be reviewed; and now Iran is to give its opinion.

Vaezi said that the framework for the plan has been set; however, the details will not be released until it is finalized.

