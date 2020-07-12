Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 12

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani rules out lockdown, calls on Iranians to respect protocols

President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday Iran cannot afford to shut down its economy amid US sanctions which are hampering the country’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

- Iran: US assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani ‘obvious example of state terrorism’

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said the US assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was an “obvious example of state terrorism” perpetrated in breach of international law.

- Iran: Anti-Syria motion in OPCW ‘unacceptable, politically-motivated’

The Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands described a recent Western-backed motion against Syria in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as “unacceptable, unbalanced, and politically-motivated”.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranian firm inks deal to develop Yaran field

Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of U.S. sanctions imposed on the country, Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh said here Saturday.

- U.S. troops smuggle Syria’s oil to Iraq: Report

A convoy of American military vehicles has escorted several trucks filled with crude extracted from oil fields in Syria’s Hasakah province, currently controlled by Kurdish militants and U.S. troops, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

- Tehran derby 33rd in world

Tehran derby between Iranian teams Esteghlal and Persepolis has been ranked among the 50 major derbies in the world.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Autumn of Age Fifty” on Commander Soleimani’s comrade published in Turkish

“Autumn of Age Fifty”, a book about Mohammad Jamali, one of Commander Qassem Soleimani’s comrades who was martyred in the Syrian war, has been published in Turkish.

- Esteghlal held by Tractor: IPL

Esteghlal football team were held to a goalless draw by Tractor in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

- Guardian Council backs Iran-China partnership plan

Guardian Council spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei said on Saturday that the council supports the Iran-China partnership plan.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TEDPIX sheds more than 12,000 points

Tehran stocks started Saturday amid selloff pressure in most ticker symbols before partially recovering as demand for giants in the market picked up pace.

- 20% growth in unloading of essential goods at Shahid Rajaee Port

Atotal of 1 million tons of essential goods were unloaded at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Hormozgan Province since the beginning of the current Iranian year up until July 5 to register a 20% increase compared with the similar period of last year.

- Iran Gov’t to offer security deposit loans to renters

The government will allocate a fraction of the 750-trillion-rial ($3.34 billion) coronavirus bailout to renters, says Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish