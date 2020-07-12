Iran envoy congratulated Mosul liberation anniversary

In his message, Masjedi congratulated liberation of Mosul from Daesh terrorists to Iraqi prime minister, government political and religious leaders, army, Popular Mobilization Forces, security forces, police, Peshmerga and nomads who played major role in this victory.

He underlined Senior Iraqi religious leader Ayatollah Ali Sistani’s historic Fatwa which played significant part in Iraqis’ fight against Daesh criminals.

This great victory showed that Iraqi government and people can overcome all obstacles by unity and empathy, he added.

In his message he also commemorated martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes who played significant role defeating ISIS in Iraq.

Masjedi once again condemned US Administration’s terrorist act to assassinate these two anti-terrorist commanders.

Mosul fell in June 2014, when Daesh in an attack took control of the city. Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake Mosul on October 16, 2016.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi officially announced Mosul liberation on July 9, 2017.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that liberation of Mosul and people's victory over Daesh terrorists pleased not only the people of Iraq but also the Iranian people and the entire regional nations.

Big countries which destabilized the region in the past 16 years by military intervention in Iraq and Afghanistan did not act against terrorists and were happy for selling more weapons, he added.

