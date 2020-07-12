Iran has become exporter of modern medical equipment: Namaki

Addressing inaugural ceremony of the 21st Medical Education Conference late on Saturday via videoconference, he said that the first pillar of education is love and a lover teacher will never get tired.

Appreciating the efforts of the medical staff in fighting coronavirus, he said, "With God's grace and the efforts of medical elites, we have been able to control COVID-19 in less than two months in a way that we are ahead of many developed countries in the world."

