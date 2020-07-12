Jul 12, 2020, 8:19 AM
Iran has become exporter of modern medical equipment: Namaki

Tehran, July 12, IRNA – Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said on Saturday that despite the difficulties arising from coronavirus, Iran has been able to become a producer and, of course, exporter of modern medical equipment thanks to the efforts of the educated community of young professors and technologists.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of the 21st Medical Education Conference late on Saturday via videoconference, he said that the first pillar of education is love and a lover teacher will never get tired.

Appreciating the efforts of the medical staff in fighting coronavirus, he said, "With God's grace and the efforts of medical elites, we have been able to control COVID-19 in less than two months in a way that we are ahead of many developed countries in the world."

