Iran to continue oil production, not to give up: Oil minister

"Sanctions are not permanent. We need to increase our oil production capacity so that we can return to the market with strength," he tweeted late on Saturday.

"By doing so, we will take back Iran's share," he said, reiterating that increasing oil production capacity is vital and strategic for the country.

The contract for the development of Yaran joint field with an Iranian company was signed for this purpose. Iran will not surrender, he said.

