Pakistan’s opposition leader denounces Zionists’ annexation plan

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said Zionists’ plan to annex the Palestinian territory of the West Bank and Jordan Valley flagrantly disregards the international law that will shut the window of finding a solution of Palestine cause.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab province urged the government of Pakistan to take up this issue with OIC, the UN and world powers.

Earlier Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had said Pakistan is opposed to any move for annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories as it would be a serious violation of international law.

She said Pakistan renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital.

Pakistan had also expressed deep concern over the relocation of the US embassy in Jerusalem, saying Washington's action was a clear violation of international law, especially UN Security Council Resolutions.

Pakistan, which has no diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime, repeatedly condemned the inhumane crime during the brutal attacks by Israeli occupation forces against Gaza.

