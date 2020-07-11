Photo of spider-tailed viper taken in western Iran

Fereydoon Yavari, Secretary General of Kermanshah Department of Environment, made the remarks while speaking to IRNA.

Environmental experts have registered photo of the spider-tailed viper- a rare special snake of its kind, the official added.

Spider-tailed viper has already been identified in this region, but this time the experts could take and register its photo in west of the country, Yavari said.

The spider-tailed viper was first originally identified in west of Iran in 2006, and there is no report on registration of this kind of species in any other places across the world.

The viper first waves its tail as if a spider is moving, then hunts any kinds of species which wants to attack the so-called spider.

