President Rouhani calls for balanced campaign against pandemic, not to go to extremes

Addressing the anti-COVID19 committee meeting on Saturday, Rouhani said that negligence toward the threat posed by the pandemic is dangerous, but, at the same time, it would be incorrect to cause panic for people in a way that social, emergency; services and economic activities be brought to a halt.

Elaborating on countries approach to reopen social and economic activities, he said during the outbreak of coronavirus, all countries had to pave way for reopening activities.

Reopening process has no standard, he said adding that some countries started the process in one week and other in two or three weeks.

He said that closing the economic activities and businesses for a long time will not be possible.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani called for continuation of all economic activities by observing all protective and health protocols

He noted that Iranian scientists are trying to find drug to cure COVID-19.

