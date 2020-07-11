Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 11

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran-Pakistan close ties not pleasant to ill-wishers, third parties: Senior diplomat

Iran’s senior diplomat to Pakistan has reacted to some recent projections of certain Pakistani media against Tehran-Islamabad relations and said expansion of bilateral ties between the two neighboring states is not pleasant to ill-wishers and third parties.

- President calls on producers, exporters to redouble efforts

President Hassan Rouhani called on all producers and exporters to redouble their efforts to increase production and exports, describing the country's exporters as the soldiers on the frontline of the fight against US economic terrorism.

- China vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang

China said Friday it will retaliate against US officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three local officials of the ruling Communist Party over what Washington claims human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Enemies incensed by Iran’s pivot to East

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gholamreza Ansari on Friday promised to publish the details of a strategic partnership pact with China which he said would guarantee the future of Iran’s economy.

- UK apologizes to Saudi Arabia for imposing sanctions

The UK government privately showered Saudi Arabia’s government with praise a day after publicly criticizing its human rights abuses and targeting it for sanctions, The Independent has reported.

- Iran futsal remains best Asian team

The Iranian national futsal team remained unchanged in the world futsal ranking.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian music video “Death of Satan” on U.S. racism released

An Iranian music video titled “Death of Satan” that criticizes racial discrimination in the United States of America was released on Thursday.

- Persepolis edge Machine Sazi to move a step closer to IPL title

Persepolis football team defeated Machine Sazi 1-0 in Tabriz to move another step closer to Iran Professional League (IPL) title on Friday.

- Iran-China cooperation agreement a source of honor, Foreign Ministry says

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that the 25-year plan for cooperation between Iran and China is “honorable”, calling relations “strategic”.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Gov’t to transfer shares worth $1.4 billion to SSO in Lieu of debt

The government has approved a proposal to repay its debt worth 320 trillion rials ($1.48 billion) to the Social Security Organization by transferring shares to the organization, the minister of cooperatives, labor and social welfare said.

- New title banks allowed to raise CD ceiling

The Central Bank of Iran on Thursday said lenders can raise the ceiling when issuing certificate of deposit up to a level that doesn’t cross 20% of total long-term deposits at the end of last fiscal year (March 19).

- 6.6 million tons of essential goods unloaded since March 20

A total of 6.6 million tons of essential goods have been unloaded at Iranian ports of entry since March 20 (the beginning of the current Iranian year), of which Imam Khomeini Port in the southern Khuzestan Province accounts for 4.1 million tons, says Ravanbakhsh Behzadian, a senior official with the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

