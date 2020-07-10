Iran Parliament investigating Natanz site incident

Speaking to reporters, Zulnouri said there are different scenarios with regard to the incident in Natanz site.

He also referred to Iran-China 25-year-old cooperation agreement, saying Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will also attend Sunday meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

During the meeting, IAEA BoG resolution, US attempts for taking Iran’s case to UNSC and Iran-China agreement will be discussed, he added.

Earlier, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that reconstruction of the damaged building will get underway at Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Complex with bigger plot of land for advanced equipment are supposed to be built there.

Elaborating on the characteristics of the incident, he said its construction process started seven years ago and it was about to be completed after two years, but, due to issues related to Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), construction works did not continue.

More samples of advanced centrifuges were supposed to be produced in the same building, he added.

Meanwhile, Rapporteur of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei said on Sunday that the dimensions of the Natanz incident and the report of the IAEA Board of Governors were discussed in the meeting in the presence of Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi.

Meanwhile, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) spokesman Keyvan Khosravi stated that the cause of the incident at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Nuclear Complex has been identified following the technical and security investigations and will be declared in due course for security reasons.

