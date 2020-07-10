Iranian ancient objects to be retrieved from Austria

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman office, some of the ancient Iranian objects which had been illegally smuggled to Austria were delivered to Iran though judicial assistance and with cooperation of Iranian police and Interpol.

The meeting was held in the presence of the head of intelligence department and the head of the crime and robbery department of the Vienna police.

Iranian representative appreciated Vienna police’s cooperation, saying it indicates depth of historical and cultural relations between two countries.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish