Diplomat: Iranian exporters are main envoys in world

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian businessmen and economic activists in Russia, Jalali said despite the fact that Iran and Russia enjoy intertwined political, diplomatic and security ties, the two countries are still standing far with regard to economic affairs.

"If we wants to have strategic relations with Russia, we should develop economic relations," he added.

Jalali stressed that Iranian diplomatic mission in Russia will spare no effort in promoting trade relations.

During the meeting, some of the exporters expressed their concerns.

Participants urged paving the way for Iranian exporters to support each other, creating exports department and increasing Iranian attachés in Russia.

They also called on the Iranian embassy to support exports and to facilitate exports conditions.

