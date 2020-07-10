Envoy: Oman renders medical aid to Iran

Referring to the outbreak of coronavirus and efforts to fight pandemic, Nouri Shahroudi said historic and long-standing relations between Iranian and Omani people and governments made two countries establish cooperation in fighting coronavirus.

The benevolent Omani people and Iranian nationals in Oman have sent some medical and health equipment, including 10 ventilators and over 300,000 face-masks, to Iran.

Appreciating Omani government for its cooperation, Iranian envoy said over the last few months, Oman has rendered significant amount of medical and health equipment to Iran.

