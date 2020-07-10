Iran, Pakistan discuss developing bilateral ties

“Deeply honored to meet today once again H.E. Ms. Hashmi, Amb. of #Pakistan to China,” Keshavarzzadeh wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

“In an atmosphere of true friendship, which marks two countries’ historically outstanding connectedness,” he added.

“I wish Amb Hashmi all the success at the end of her tenure in Beijing,” Iranian envoy noted.

During the meeting both sides conferred on developing cooperation and also regional issues.

