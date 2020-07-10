COVID-19 kills 142 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The spokeswoman said that, with the 142 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 12,447.

Some 2,262 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,455 of whom have become hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 252,720 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 215,015 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 3,319 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish