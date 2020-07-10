Iran, Russia review latest Middle East developments

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views about bilateral relations as well as regional developments, including what is going on in Syria, Iraq, Palestine (the so-called Deal of the century) and Libya.

Underlining the need for Tehran and Moscow to continue with negotiations and cooperation on regional issues, they called for continued close contacts between the officials of the two countries to help find a solution to regional crises.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish