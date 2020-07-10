Jul 10, 2020, 11:29 AM
Official says Iran can provide railway transit between India, Russia

Tehran, July 10, IRNA – Referring to railway connection of Chabahar and Zahedan in southeastern Iran, Managing-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR) Saeed Rasouli said on Friday that this route can be used for transfer of cargos from CIS countries and provide railway transit between India and Russia.

Following an order by the minister of Road and Urban Development, Rail laying operation between Zahedan and Chabahar began on Tuesday.

This strategic railway will be 628km long, Rasouli said.

The government plans to increase the capacity of Chabahar Port from 2.5 million tons to 8.5 million tons which also requires the completion of the country’s east railway corridor to facilitate the transfer of commodities from the port city.

Rasouli said that Zahedan-Chabahar railway is a strategic railway both nationally and regionally which is of special significance as a part of North-South corridor.

