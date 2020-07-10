Official says Iran can provide railway transit between India, Russia

Following an order by the minister of Road and Urban Development, Rail laying operation between Zahedan and Chabahar began on Tuesday.

This strategic railway will be 628km long, Rasouli said.

The government plans to increase the capacity of Chabahar Port from 2.5 million tons to 8.5 million tons which also requires the completion of the country’s east railway corridor to facilitate the transfer of commodities from the port city.

Rasouli said that Zahedan-Chabahar railway is a strategic railway both nationally and regionally which is of special significance as a part of North-South corridor.

