Syrian president underlines strategic ties between Damascus, Tehran

President Assad also described signing of military agreement between Iran and Syria as the outcome of years of strategic collaboration between the two countries.

Expressing pleasure over results of the bilateral meetings and the signing of an agreement on military and technical cooperation between Tehran and Damascus, he said that this shows the level of strategic cooperation between Syria and Iran.

The agreement is the result of years of joint cooperation to counter terrorist attacks on Syria and hostile policies that target Damascus and Tehran, President Assad said.

Bagheri and Deputy Commander in chief of the Syrian Armed Forces and Defense Minister Major General Ali Abdullah Ayoub signed a comprehensive military cooperation agreement between the two countries in Damascus on Wednesday.

The military agreement signed between Syria and Iran is aimed at expanding military and security cooperation in the field of two countries' armed forces activities and keeping up their coordination.

Prior to the signing of the agreement, the two sides met to discuss developments in Syria and the necessity for the exit of foreign troops who are illegally present in Syria.

