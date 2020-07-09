Coward assassination of Gen. Soleimani clear violation of UN charter, Iran says

"The coward assassination of Gen. Soleimani, the anti-terrorism hero of our region, was “an arbitrary killing” & a clear violation of the UN charter. The US is responsible for this criminal act, & can’t whitewash this by chastising the UN. We’ll never forget, we’ll never forgive," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account.

Mousavi released the tweet at a time when the 44th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday condemned the arbitrary actions of governments, including the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the IRGC Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with a record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to the heinous crime against the Iranian Commander who was on an official mission to Baghdad.

Iran’s IRGC targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

