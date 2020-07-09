President urges reinstating smart restrictions proportionate to each region

Addressing a meeting of the heads of the specialized committees of the National Coronavirus Taskforce on Thursday, he called on governors general to reinstate lockdown taking into account conditions of the regions.

Referring to Iran's standing in terms of the severity of pollution in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, he said, "Fortunately, with proper policymaking, accurate and practical implementation of the plans, coordination among all institutes in the country, as well as the unceasing and honorable efforts of the medical staff, we were able to control the first wave of coronavirus in provincial capitals and reach relative calm in May and June."

President Rouhani, meantime, hailed Iran's achievements in fighting the deadly disease in recent months, its plans and measures in the field drew World Health Organization's admiration, as most of the countries called for using Iran's experiences in fighting the virus.

The main reason behind the success was full public support and cooperation in the implementation of health protocols, the Iranian president said.

Describing ignoring protocols in friendly gatherings and various circles as the main reason behind return of coronavirus, the chief executive said that new wave of the disease will render the medical staff tired and exhausted.

The Social-Security Committee of the National Coronavirus Taskforce should carefully implement programs to prevent holding of rallies and various gatherings, as the main cause of spread of the disease, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish