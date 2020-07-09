US tricks worn-out, futile: FM Spox

In a twitter post on Thursday, he said exactly simultaneous with the desperate efforts by the unlawful US regime to get arms embargo on Iran extended, the country - with a long history of piracy - goes on to discover and seizes "a boat carrying weapons".

What a coincidence! Expected tricks, but worn-out and useless, he said.

Earlier, Mousavi had said that the US is telling lies, dismissing alleged violation of UN arms embargo.

He made the remarks in response to claims made by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the US has seized an Iranian vessel carrying weapons to Yemen.

Rejecting such a claim, Mousavi said that telling lies and spreading hatred are the main ingredients of the US foreign policy.

The American officials think in vain that they can prepare the ground for continuation of "maximum pressure" on Iran in a series of futile attempts to extend UN arms embargo against Iran due to expire in mid-October, the spokesman said.

