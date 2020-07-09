COVID-19 kills 221 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 221 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 12,305.

Some 2,079 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 995 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 250,458 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 212,176 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,324 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,897,803 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

