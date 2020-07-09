Iran says US is telling lie, dismissing alleged violation of UN arms embargo

Abbas Mousavi made the remarks in response to claims made by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States has seized an Iranian vessel carrying weapons to Yemen.

Rejecting such a claim, Mousavi said that telling lies and spreading hatred are the main parts of the US foreign policy.

The American officials think in vain that they can prepare the ground for continuation of "maximum pressure" on Iran in a series of futile attempt to extend UN arms embargo against Iran due to expire in mid-October.

At the June 30 session, all permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, except the US, gave unconditional support for the July 2015 nuclear deal signed by Iran and five permanent members of the Security Council - US, UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany. Of course, United States is no longer a party to the deal as it withdrew unilaterally from it in May, 2018.

Pointing to the five-year blockade of Yemeni people by the US and Saudi Arabia which has caused death of thousands of Yemen children, youth and the elderly, Mousavi said that the US is resorting to fabricate accusations against others in order to evade responsibility for their inhuman behavior and criminal acts for which they are accountable.

Saudi Arabia with the help of nine other Arab countries, except Oman, has been mounting massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to give power back to the resigned Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

