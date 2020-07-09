President gives upbeat report about Govt performance despite sanctions, pandemic

President Rouhani made the remarks at the online opening ceremony of important projects in southeastern, southern and central Iran.

Today, all can see that several projects with 5,800 billion tomans are being inaugurated in the Islamic Iran just in a single day, said the president appreciating national efforts.

Important projects inaugurated by President Rouhani include three in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province, production of sponge iron with capacity of producing 1.8 million tons of the product a year in southern province of Fars and production unit of glucose with capacity of manufacturing 95,000 tons of the product in central province of Isfahan.

