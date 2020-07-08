Parliament speaker condoles death of Japanese people

'I was deeply moved by the news of the floods and landslides in Japan, which led to disappearance and death of a group of your compatriots," Qalibaf said in his message to Tadamori Oshima.

"Please accept my deepest sympathy and convey my condolences to the members of the Parliament, the government and the people of Japan, and especially to the families of the victims," he added.

In another message to Santo, Qalibaf expressed solidarity with the Japanese government and nation and parliament representatives and wished patience for the afflicted families and recovery for the injured.

Flooding caused by recent heavy rain in southern Japan inflicted heavy damage to residential areas and killed 51 and left 13 others missing.

