Qalibaf congratulates Turkish counterpart on reelection

Tehran, July 8, IRNA – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in a message on Wednesday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Sentop on his reelection to the post.

He also stressed the need for enhancing parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Expressing pleasure over the growing trend of friendly relations between the two neighboring and Muslim countries, he said that he was sure that development of parliamentary cooperation in various fields would open a bright horizon for bilateral relations and regional peace and stability.

Qalibaf wished his Turkish counterpart and his colleagues good health and increasing success and prosperity for the government and people of the friendly and neighboring country.

