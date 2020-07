In an interview with IRNA, Pashanejati said that the International Chess Referee is the highest chess refereeing title in the world, and Oliaei is 30 years old chess player in Iran who won this title in the world.

He added that earlier, Taghi Baradari Azghad, Alireza Tafreshi, Reza Pashanejati, and Maryam Golmakani from Khorasan Razavi Province had succeeded in receiving this title.

