Iran, Syria sign military cooperation agreement

The military agreement signed between Syria and Iran is aimed at expanding military and security cooperation in the field of two countries' armed forces activities and keeping up their coordination.

Prior to the signing of the agreement, the two sides met to discuss developments in Syria and the necessity for the exit of foreign troops who are illegally present in Syria.

Major General Bagheri arrived in Damascus yesterday (Tuesday) at the invitation of Major General Ayoub.

