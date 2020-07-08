Astronomers to track Comet NEOWISE from Milad Tower

Comet NEOWISE is a retrograde comet with a near-parabolic orbit discovered on March 27, 2020, by the NEOWISE space telescope.

It passed closest to the Sun on July 3, 2020, and if it continues to survive perihelion 0.29 AU from the Sun, it is expected to remain visible to the naked eye in July.

The program will start early on Thursday and will be screened online through the Milad Tower Instagram page (@tehranmiladtower).

Many astronomers will elaborate on this new discovery.

9376**2050

